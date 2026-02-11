Country Star Hunts for Fan: 'We Would Like to Talk to Him'

Country star Craig Morgan is trying to track down a fan whose story, he says, reshaped how he views his career. The "That's What I Love About Sunday" singer wrote in a Feb. 3 Facebook post (lightly edited):

The encounter reportedly took place after Morgan's Sept. 6, 2013, show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. The singer says the man, a veteran, told him how Morgan's songs had twice saved his life, per the News Tribune. In Morgan's telling, the fan said that while serving in Iraq, he narrowly avoided a sniper's bullet when he leaned down to adjust his music player while Morgan's "Paradise" was playing. The veteran says he later found new perspective while in a dark place when Morgan's "Almost Home" came on the radio.

Morgan himself reenlisted in the US Army Reserve in 2023, after serving previous stints with that military branch, as well as the US Army. Now a chief warrant officer with the Army Reserve and working on a "soldier-led" EP using music written by service members, Morgan says he wants to reconnect with the man and involve him in the project. The Washington State Fair has shared Morgan's appeal but reports no leads so far.