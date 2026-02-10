FBI Releases First Photos of Suspect in Guthrie Case

Federal authorities have released the first photos of a suspect in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie in Arizona. FBI chief Kash Patel posted four black-and-white images of an armed, masked man at Guthrie's front door the night the 84-year-old disappeared, reports NBC News . The man appears to be trying to interfere with Guthrie's doorbell camera. What appears to be a holstered gun is visible in one shot. Patel says techs have been working for days to retrieve images from devices at her home, per USA Today .

Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to log on to virtual church; she'd last been seen the night before at her other daughter's house. Several outlets say they've received a ransom note referencing her, though investigators have not confirmed its authenticity. Savannah Guthrie shared one of the FBI images on Instagram, urging anyone with information to call federal or local authorities and adding, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."