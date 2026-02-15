Wuthering Heights Opens Big, Though Everyone Isn't Buying It

Emerald Fennell's bold reimagining of Wuthering Heights brought crowds to movie theaters this weekend. The Warner Bros. release topped the box office charts and nabbed the title for the year's biggest opening with $34.8 million in ticket sales in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, the AP reports. According to PostTrak polling, an estimated 76% of those ticket buyers were women. The romantic drama starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the star-crossed Catherine and Heathcliff takes many liberties with Emily Brontë's novel and has largely divided critics and audiences. It's currently sitting at a mixed 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While that didn't dissuade audiences from buying tickets, only 51% viewers in the opening weekend audience said that they would "definitely recommend" the film to friends. Moviegoers also gave it a less-than-stellar B CinemaScore. Still, Wuthering Heights won out over the weekend's other newcomers, including the animated GOAT and the heist thriller Crime 101. The success comes while the future of Warner Bros. hangs in the balance, as Paramount continues to sweeten its hostile takeover bid in hopes of winning out over Netflix. Wuthering Heights is the studio's ninth No. 1 opening in a row. The weekend overall is down significantly from the same weekend last year, when "Captain America: Brave New World" opened, but the pace is starting to pick up.

With final domestic figures being released Tuesday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Wuthering Heights, $34.8 million. GOAT, $26 million. Crime 101, $15.1 million. Send Help, $9 million. Solo Mio, $6.4 million. Zootopia 2, $3.8 million. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, $3.6 million. Avatar: Fire and Ash, $3.3 million. Iron Lung, $3.1 million. Dracula, $3 million.