Ukraine Ex-Energy Minister Detained in Corruption Probe

A corruption scandal that has dogged Ukraine's leadership just escalated with the arrest of a former top energy official at the border, the BBC reports. German Galushchenko, who was forced out of the government last year after being named in a sweeping graft probe, was detained while trying to leave Ukraine by train, the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said Sunday. The agency did not identify him by name, referring only to a former energy minister stopped "while crossing the state border" in connection with the so-called Midas case, but multiple major Ukrainian outlets reported he was the detainee. Authorities have not disclosed his intended destination; Radio Free Europe says he is being taken to Kyiv for questioning and that border guards had been instructed to report any attempt to flee.

Galushchenko is among several senior figures accused in a long-running investigation into an alleged $100 million embezzlement operation in the energy sector, including at Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator. Anti-corruption investigators say suspects extracted systematic kickbacks of 10% to 15% on contracts, laundered the proceeds, and moved some of the money abroad, including to Russia. The scheme allegedly took place while power cuts in Ukraine were common due to Russian attacks on the country's energy facilities, Euronews reports. NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have released photos of bags of cash they say are tied to the case. Galushchenko, who briefly served as justice minister after three years heading the energy ministry, has previously insisted he would contest the allegations.

The same probe has already shaken President Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle. Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's influential chief of staff throughout the war, resigned after his home was searched, though neither he nor the president have been accused of wrongdoing. Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested on suspicion of illicit enrichment after earlier being charged with abuse of office, and businessman Timur Mindich—co-owner of Zelensky's former TV production company Kvartal95—reportedly left the country after becoming a suspect. Mindich is suspected of orchestrating the alleged scheme, Al Jazeera reports. Galushchenko's successor as energy minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, also stepped down after being implicated.