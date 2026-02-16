Naumov Says Skating World Stands Behind Malinin

American skater Maxim Naumov has a message for Ilia Malinin after the star's rough Olympic outing : you're not alone. "We've got his back no matter what," Naumov said on NBC 's Today, speaking after Malinin, considered a favorite for gold, stumbled repeatedly in his free skate and finished eighth in the men's singles event. Naumov said he saw the 21-year-old in the Olympic Village afterward and wanted him to understand that one bad skate doesn't define him. "In those moments, it's how you respond," he said, adding that he's confident Malinin "is going to be OK."

Naumov, 24, knows something about resilience. He reached the Milan Cortina Games less than a year after his parents, former world champion pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, died in the Potomac plane crash. The pair, who won a world title in 1994 before moving to the US to coach in New England, had long harbored Olympic hopes for their son. He said he pushed through training by focusing on their dreams for him and dedicated his Olympic performance to them.

Malinin, nicknamed "Quad God" for his jumping ability, said he was hit by pressure and "negative thoughts" before the Friday event.

He shared more in an Instagram post Monday, writing: "On the world's biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside. Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash."

He also shared a video that ended with the message "21 February 2026," the date of the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala. Sources tell USA Today that Malinin will skate in the gala, despite not having won an individual medal, and he also plans to defend his title at the world championships in Prague next month.

