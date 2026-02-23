$330K Raised for Eric Dane's Daughters

Rebecca Gayheart says she's been stunned by the support pouring in after the death of her estranged husband, actor Eric Dane. In an Instagram Story posted Sunday, the 54-year-old thanked friends and fans for the "outpouring of love and support from our community," writing that there were no words for the family's gratitude and that people were "truly holding us up during this difficult time," per People. Her post accompanied a photo of a candlelit memorial for the former Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star. Dane's girlfriend, photographer Janell Shirtcliff, whom he'd been dating since 2022, also shared personal tributes on social media, per the San Francisco Chronicle.
Dane died Thursday at 53, just 10 months after he publicly disclosed his ALS diagnosis. A GoFundMe campaign benefiting Gayheart and their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, has now raised more than $330,000 from 3,500 donors. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley Levinson, donated $27,000, while Hailey Bieber donated $20,000, per the Chronicle. In his own Instagram post, Dane's longtime friend Mike McGuiness noted, "Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn't leave his family with the resources he had hoped," per the Chronicle. The crowdfunding campaign has a current goal of $500,000.