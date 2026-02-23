$330K Raised for Eric Dane's Daughters

Rebecca Gayheart says she's been stunned by the support pouring in after the death of her estranged husband, actor Eric Dane. In an Instagram Story posted Sunday, the 54-year-old thanked friends and fans for the "outpouring of love and support from our community," writing that there were no words for the family's gratitude and that people were "truly holding us up during this difficult time," per People. Her post accompanied a photo of a candlelit memorial for the former Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star. Dane's girlfriend, photographer Janell Shirtcliff, whom he'd been dating since 2022, also shared personal tributes on social media, per the San Francisco Chronicle.