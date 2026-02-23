Northeast Blizzard Is One for the History Books

A massive snowstorm pummeled the northeastern US from Maryland to Maine on Monday, forcing millions of people to stay home amid strong wind and blizzard warnings, transportation shutdowns, and school and business closures. Meteorologists said the storm is the strongest in a decade, dumping more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the metropolitan Northeast, shattering accumulation records in places, immobilizing transit, and even leading the United Nations to postpone a Security Council meeting. Officials declared emergencies, schools closed, including in New York City, which had its first "old-school" snow day in six years, and people grappled with power failures, the AP reports.

Storm-related power outages plunged more than 500,000 customers into darkness along the East Coast early Monday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

More than 5,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled Monday, and a further 2,000 flights scheduled for Tuesday were grounded, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most of the cancelations involved airports in New York, New Jersey, and Boston. Almost 2,500 flights were delayed.

States of emergency were declared in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, NBC News reports. Around 40 million people are under winter alerts.