Ukrainians Are Done Being Labeled Resilient

Ukrainians say they're done being cast as the war's iron heroes. In a piece for the New York Times , reporter Maria Varenikova talks with Kyiv residents who are cold, exhausted, and tired of being praised as endlessly "resilient." Their message is one President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said in a speech Tuesday on the war's fourth anniversary: His people are not "made of steel."

Social psychologist Jonas Kunst tells Varenikova the recurring praise isn't without its potential harms. "If you present Ukrainians primarily by focusing on strength, people might think they don't need support, that they are fine by themselves." A Kyiv-based psychologist echoes the sentiment: "We have become the hostages of our heroic image."

Varenikova shares the story of Ksenia Shetelia, a 37-year-old mother who shaved off her hair so as to avoid having to figure out how to wash her hair with no water, heat, or consistent electricity. If you're inclined to call her resilient, don't. "I see myself as a weak little girl who just wants to cry but can't," Shetelia says. Read the full story for more.