Pakistan Says It Is in 'Open War' With Afghanistan

Pakistan considers itself in an "open war" with neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan's defense minister said Friday, in the worst escalation of violence since a Qatar-mediated ceasefire in October. The comments by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif came after Afghanistan launched a cross-border retaliatory attack on Pakistan overnight that saw Islamabad hit back with airstrikes on Kabul, the AP reports.

Asif said in a post on X that Pakistan had hoped for peace in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces in 2021 and expected the Taliban, which seized power in the country, to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability.