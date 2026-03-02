JFK Granddaughter's Last Words to Sib: 'You Better Win'

Jack Schlossberg—grandson of JFK and a congressional candidate—says his late sister had some final words for him in keeping with their political family. "The last thing that she said to me was, 'You better win,'" Schlossberg told CBS Sunday Morning. "No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her." Schlossberg's 35-year-old sister, Tatiana, died of cancer last year. The siblings are the children of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and the grandchildren of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis.