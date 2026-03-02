Politics | Jack Schlossberg JFK Granddaughter's Last Words to Sib: 'You Better Win' Jack Schlossberg recounts Tatiana's parting message ahead of his political race By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 2, 2026 1:30 PM CST Copied Caroline Kennedy, left, arrives with her husband, Edwin Schlossberg, and her children, Tatiana Schlossberg and Jack Schlossberg at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Jack Schlossberg—grandson of JFK and a congressional candidate—says his late sister had some final words for him in keeping with their political family. "The last thing that she said to me was, 'You better win,'" Schlossberg told CBS Sunday Morning. "No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her." Schlossberg's 35-year-old sister, Tatiana, died of cancer last year. The siblings are the children of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and the grandchildren of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Tatiana Schlossberg, a journalist and author, died Dec. 30, about a month after publicly disclosing her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis, notes People. Brother Jack, 33, has entered the crowded Democratic primary to fill the congressional seat of the retiring Jerry Nadler in New York. One of his high-profile opponents is George Conway. Jack Schlossberg has been accused of taking shots at his political enemies that go too far, but he was unapologetic in the interview. "You need to be aggressive right now to get your message through." Read These Next Kuwait mistakenly downed 3 US fighter jets. Khamenei didn't expect strike, especially in daylight. A road rage incident in Virginia left 2 people and a dog dead. Abduction survivor's story is one of pain and resilience. Report an error