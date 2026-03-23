Denver Is Seeing Unprecedented Heat

Denver busted a 119-year-old heat record last week when the temperature climbed past 80, reports CBS News . The heat isn't done yet. The National Weather Service expects the city to log its first 90-degree day of 2026 on Wednesday—more than a month earlier than Denver has ever hit that mark, reports the Denver Post . Typical late-March highs hover around 58 to 60 degrees.

Monday is forecast to reach 73 degrees, just shy of a 2017 record. Tuesday could climb to 83, likely eclipsing a March 24 record set in 1896. Wednesday's predicted 90 would smash both the March 25 record of 75 degrees set last year and Denver's overall March heat record, which has already fallen twice this month. The earliest 90-degree reading previously recorded in Denver was April 30, 1992. Elsewhere, Arizona and California were under extreme heat warnings through the weekend, notes the AP.