Judge: Pentagon May Be Illegally Retaliating Against Anthropic

A federal judge suggested the Pentagon may have crossed a constitutional line in its fight with Anthropic, the Washington Post reports. At a Tuesday hearing in San Francisco, US district judge Rita Lin said the Defense Department's move to label the AI company a "supply-chain risk" "looks like an attempt to cripple Anthropic" and could amount to unlawful retaliation for the firm's push to limit military uses of its technology. Punishing a company for bringing public attention to a contract dispute, she warned, "would be a violation of the First Amendment." Anthropic is asking Lin to temporarily freeze the risk designation, arguing it's scaring off customers while the company pursues two federal lawsuits over the decision.

The Pentagon says it followed proper procedures and contends Anthropic could "manipulate the software" if it objects to how its AI is used, a claim the company denies. Lin pressed government lawyer Eric Hamilton on why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on X that no military contractor could do any business with Anthropic, even business unrelated to the Defense Department—an order Hamilton conceded Hegseth lacked authority to issue. Some federal agencies have already cut ties, and Anthropic says some companies are also getting cold feet on contracts, Axios reports. Lin called the sweeping use of a tool usually reserved for hostile actors "troubling." A ruling on the injunction is expected before the week is out, the AP reports.