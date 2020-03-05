People Are Really Struggling With This Piece of Coronavirus Advice

(Newser) – As the Senate passed an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package Thursday, sending it to President Trump for his signature, a number of outlets are reporting on a piece of advice circulating that's not exactly easy to follow: The CDC recommends people avoid touching their faces in order to protect themselves from transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. While some are apparently pros at this (the president reportedly said Wednesday: "I haven't touched my face in weeks. I miss it," though some were quick to dispute that with photographic evidence), most people are finding it pretty difficult to comply. Read on for more: