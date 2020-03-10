Coronavirus Outbreak Scuttles Another Big Event

(Newser) – Yet another big festival is changing its plans due to the coronavirus outbreak: Multiple sources tell CNN, Forbes, and other outlets that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be delayed thanks to COVID-19 fears. The event, which draws about 100,000 attendees each day it runs, was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19. According to TMZ, which says country music's Stagecoach festival is also implementing a similarly-timed delay, the new dates are the weekends of October 9 and 16. It's not clear whether the original headliners would still participate. Festival organizers have yet to officially comment, but the report comes on the heels of multiple earlier reports that organizers were considering or preparing a delay. The AP notes a case of the virus has been confirmed in the Coachella Valley. (Read more coronavirus stories.)