(Newser) – If you've ever left something behind in a cab or an Uber, you'll be able to commiserate with the forgetful folks who've made it onto Uber's 2020 Lost & Found Index. The company released its fourth annual list on Tuesday, detailing some of the most common items riders neglected to take with them upon exiting, as well as what ABC News calls some more "peculiar possessions." Uber's index shows people are most likely to forget things late at night, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, and that holidays like New Year's Day and the upcoming St. Patrick's Day also seem to spur a brain lapse when it comes to one's belongings. The most forgetful city in the nation? Lubbock, Texas, with Oxford, Miss., not far behind. Here, the most common things drivers find once their passengers have departed:



Phone Wallet Keys Backpack/bag/purse Headphones Clothing Glasses Vaping/e-cigarette gear ID/license/passport Water bottle

Now, onto 10 items that are a little more out of the norm, from Uber's list of 50.