Epstein’s Ex Surfaces —to Sue His Estate

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been keeping a super-low profile since the arrest and subsequent suicide of her infamous companion, Jeffrey Epstein. Now, though, a public move: The New York Times reports that the 58-year-old has sued Epstein's estate. She wants money to cover legal fees—she is accused in multiple suits against Epstein as someone who helped procure his young masseuses—as well as security because of death threats. What's more, the lawsuit claims that Epstein told Maxwell before his death that he would indeed cover her legal fees. "Maxwell reasonably and justifiably relied on Epstein’s promises and put her trust in Epstein that he would fulfill his promises," says the suit, per ABC News.

The lawsuit was filed last week in the Virgin Islands and made public this week, while the whereabouts of Maxwell herself remain unknown. It is "absolutely appalling that Ghislaine Maxwell, who committed crimes with Epstein against these victims, is seeking to drain funds from the very estate that should be paying the Epstein victims' claims," says Sigrid McCawley, a partner in the firm representing one of the women suing Epstein's estate. In the suit, Maxwell again denies any knowledge of Epstein's sex crimes. For the record, the Times notes that Epstein's estate was valued at $600 million, though that was before the recent market meltdown.


