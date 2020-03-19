Pandemic Delays More Big Events

(Newser) – Two more major international events have been postponed: the Cannes Film Festival and the Invictus Games, Prince Harry's athletic competition for wounded veterans and military personnel. The film festival, which was scheduled for May on the French Riviera, could be held in late June or early July. Organizers were reluctant to cancel the 73rd festival, the AP reports, declining to disclose their plans for weeks. But France ordered all bars and restaurants—as well as movie theaters—closed last weekend, ending hopes of holding a large event. The festival involves more than watching the films and the stars who attend: Industry executives cut production and distribution deals while they're there.

The Invictus Games, scheduled for May in the Netherlands, won't be held before next year, per Fox News. "The current situation is complex and evolving rapidly," the Invictus Games Foundation said in a statement. "Work is now being undertaken with the teams, partners and suppliers with a view to delivering a successful Invictus Games 2021." Although Harry is no longer serving as a senior member of Britain's royal family, he made the announcement in January that the 2022 games are scheduled for Germany. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

