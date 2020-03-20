(Newser) – It's been 16 years since Simon Pegg and Nick Frost battled zombies in the horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead, but they've just reanimated themselves for a very important take on another "apocalypse": the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Pegg posted online the pair's "public service announcement" on the pandemic, parodying the "plan" to fight the undead that they discussed in their original flick. Back then, the two were in the same room as they concocted their scheme; this time around, the noticeably older and bewhiskered gents are in separate residences due to social distancing, chatting up their game plan on the phone.

"Do not go to the Winchester," Pegg tells Frost, referring to the pub they took refuge in the last time around. "The pub is out. ... If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over." He adds, perhaps as a jab against people who can't seem to stay away from other people during the current crisis: "We're all in this together. Don't be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely." The PSA is getting a thumbs-up from viewers. "The 2020 political correctness, the zombie jokes, the toilet paper, the Star Trek mug. ... Pegg and Frost just won the day," Gizmodo notes. Boing Boing simply notes: "Excellent advice." Check out the PSA here or above. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

