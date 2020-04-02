Governor Warned About 'Illegal' Parties. That Didn't Stop Them

(Newser) – "Can't believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Saturday. His state is not abiding by his words. A sampling:

A day earlier, police in Ewing Township broke up a gathering of 47 people in a 550-square-foot apartment and cited the organizer for violating Murphy's ban on social gatherings, issued a week earlier, per NBC News.

A day after his reminder tweet, Lakewood police laid charges against a couple who'd hosted 40 to 50 people for a bar mitzvah on their front lawn, per NJ.com. Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, were charged with one child endangerment count for each of their five children in attendance, with Eliezer also charged with violating Murphy's order, reports NBC News.