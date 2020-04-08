(Newser) – If you've ever been to a Disney theme park, you know the rigmarole you have to go through to get past the security gates. Soon there may be an additional step: having your temperature taken. In a Tuesday interview with Barron's, Disney Executive Chair Bob Iger, who recently exited as the company's CEO, says that people won't come back to the currently closed parks until they feel sure they'll be safe. Absent a vaccine in the very near future, that could mean more restrictions before entering. "Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people's temperatures, as a for-instance," he told the magazine, via Reuters.

He added that his team is examining what China has done so far to mitigate the virus. "You can't get on a bus or a subway or a train or enter a high-rise building there—and I'm sure this will be the case when their schools reopen—without having your temperature taken," he said. Still, despite the "biggest business interruption" Disney has ever experienced, Iger is looking to the future. "We know when it ends that we will have things for the public to enjoy and to escape to, maybe in ways they will appreciate more than they ever have," he said, per USA Today. Variety, however, points out that Wells Fargo downgraded Disney’s stock on Tuesday, with analysts indicating it could take 24 months for park attendance to rebound to pre-coronavirus levels. (Read more Disney stories.)

