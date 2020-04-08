3 Female Employees of Truck Stop Stabbed to Death

(Newser) – There are fewer people on America's roads these days, but one of them proved deadly. Police say a 33-year-old North Carolina man stabbed four women at a Tennessee truck stop on Tuesday morning, killing three. All worked at the Pilot Travel Center off I-40 near Knoxville and have been identified as Joyce Whaley, 57; Patricia Nibbe, 51; and Nettie Spencer, 41, reports CNN. The fourth woman, a customer, was hospitalized but has since been released, reports WVLT. Police say that when they came upon the suspect around 7am he would not drop his knife and was then shot dead.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the man as Idris Abdus-Salaam of Durham. No motive has been given and it's not clear if he knew any of the women at the truck stop in Strawberry Plains. Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene within two minutes of it being called in and discovered the victims inside and outside the store. "It's a very large scene," says a TBI rep. (Read more stabbing attack stories.)

