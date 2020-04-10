Prosecutors Add Felony Charge to Weinstein Case

(Newser) – Los Angeles County prosecutors have added another charge, felony sexual battery by restraint, to their case against Harvey Weinstein. They said the charge involves a 2010 attack at a Beverly Hills hotel, NBC reports. The victim had been interviewed last year, prosecutors said, and provided information in March confirming that the case fell within the statute of limitations. Weinstein already faces a series of charges in Los Angeles County involving two 2013 incidents; that trial is pending.

"We are continuing to build and strengthen our case," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. "If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed." Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, where he was just released from a coronavirus quarantine. Conviction on the California charges could bring a sentence of 29 years in state prison.


