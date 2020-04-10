Harvey Weinstein Is Out of Quarantine

(Newser)
Coronavirus deaths in New York state are continuing to climb—but Harvey Weinstein apparently won't be among them. A spokesman says the inmate, who was reportedly infected weeks ago, is not showing COVID-19 symptoms and is out of quarantine, Fox reports. "As of now, it’s been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues," Juda Engelmayer says. The head of the state correctional officers union said on March 22 that Weinstein had tested positive, though prison officials and Weinstein's legal team declined to confirm his condition, Reuters reports. Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year-sentence for sex crimes, is being held at the Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. (Read more Harvey Weinstein stories.)