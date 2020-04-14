They Met Up for a Sneaker Sale. Then Everything Went Awry

(Newser) – A Miami high school senior weeks away from graduation was killed last week during what cops say was a botched sale of Adidas Yeezy sneakers. Two men have since been arrested and charged with murder. CNN reports that Andrea Camps Lacayo died April 7 after she accompanied her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, to an abandoned home in Homestead, Fla., to hand off three pairs of the brand-name shoes. Police say the two had arranged via social media to meet up with George Walton and Adrian Cosby, both 19, with Berben hoping to sell the footwear for $935 to Walton, the Miami Herald reports. (WKMG reports a pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers can cost up to $500 each online.) But once Berben and Lacayo, 18, showed up to the meeting place, Walton said he wanted to try the shoes on first, per a police report; Berben, however, wanted to see the cash.

That's when, police say, Cosby approached the car that Berben and Lacayo were sitting in and fired inside, hitting both. Berben, who reportedly was grazed in the arm, was able to drive to the hospital. Lacayo died in surgery at Miami's Jackson South Medical Center. Cops say Cosby and Walton fled the scene, but after investigators pieced together social media messages between the teens, they were busted Saturday at the residence they share. Police say Lacayo's death has been ruled a homicide via a gunshot wound to the abdomen and pelvis, NBC News reports. TERRA Environmental Research Institute, where Lacayo was set to soon graduate from, posted its condolences online. "The loss is immeasurable," the school tweeted. Per court records, Walton was due to appear in court Monday. Cosby is being held in custody without bond. (Read more murder stories.)

