5 Grocery Workers Die in Michigan

Five grocery store workers have succumbed to COVID-19 in Michigan. Kroger confirmed four employees at separate locations in metro Detroit (Northville, Troy, Grosse Pointe, and Livonia) had died, while Meijer confirmed the death of a worker at an undisclosed location. "These are believed to be the first known deaths of grocery ... workers reported in Michigan," reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. At least 30 grocery store workers have died of COVID-19 nationwide, while some 3,000 have stopped work due to having been exposed or fallen ill, reports Business Insider. Meijer said it was withholding details "out of respect for the team members and their families." Kroger said it was enhancing sanitation practices, particularly at cashier stations, self-checkouts, and credit card terminals, per WXYZ. (Read more coronavirus stories.)