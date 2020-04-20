Trump Not Happy With Fox News

(Newser) – President Trump is a well-known fan of Fox News, but on Sunday, his words for the network weren't laudatory ones. "Nervous Nancy is an inherently 'dumb' person," he tweeted, referring to Nancy Pelosi's interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. "She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as 'Speaker'. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!" It was Pelosi's first time on Fox since 2017, the Hill reports. During the appearance, she gave Trump a grade of "F" on coronavirus testing. (Trump also recently slammed Matt Drudge.)