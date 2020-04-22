 
X

'A Lot of Red Flags' With Iran's Latest Announcement

Revolutionary Guard says it launched country's first military satellite into orbit
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 22, 2020 8:03 AM CDT

(Newser) – Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it put the Islamic Republic's first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space program with a surprise launch Wednesday that came amid wider tensions with the US. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called "Noor," or "Light." The US State Department and Israeli officials didn't immediately comment, while the Pentagon said it "will continue to closely monitor Iran's pursuit of viable space launch technology," per the AP. However, such a launch immediately raised concerns among experts on whether the technology used could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. And, as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and historically low oil prices, the missile launch may signal a new willingness to take risks by Iran.

story continues below

"This raises a lot of red flags," says Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. "Now that you have the maximum pressure campaign, Iran doesn't have that much to lose anymore." On its official website, the Guard said the satellite, the first military satellite ever launched by Tehran, successfully reached an orbit of 264 miles above the Earth's surface. Hinz says based on state media images, the launch appeared to have happened at a previously unnamed Guard base near Shahroud. Iran, which long has said it doesn't seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained its satellite launches and rocket tests don't have a military component. The Guard launching its own satellite now calls that into question. More here.

(Read more Iran stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Newser
Install our app
so we can be on
your home screen
X