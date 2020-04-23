Big Names Working on Whitney Houston Feature Film

(Newser) – A feature film about Whitney Houston's life is in the works from the screenwriter of Bohemian Rhapsody. No word, though, on who will play the late megastar. The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis, and Primary Wave Music. I Wanna Dance with Somebody will follow Houston from obscurity to pop stardom and promises to be "frank about the price that super-stardom exacted," according to the announcement, the AP reports. Davis said Anthony McCarten's script will reveal the "whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing."

story continues below

Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide during her 25-year career and won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and two Emmys before her death in 2012. McCarten, who has received Oscar nominations for his scripts for three films, said in a statement that he's grateful to be working closely with the people who knew Houston best. The announcement also said that Stella Meghie is in negotiations to direct. Meghie most recently directed The Photograph with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. The project does not have a studio or distribution yet. (The film will deal with the similar death of Houston's daughter.)