At 70, Richard Gere Is a Dad Again

(Newser) – Richard Gere has become a father again at the age of 70. The actor and his wife Alejandra Silva, 37, recently welcomed their second child together and are getting to know the new addition to their family at their home just outside New York City, a rep confirms to Page Six. The baby boy is Gere and Silva's second child together. Their first child together, also a boy, was born 14 months ago. Gere also has a 20-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to Carey Lowell, while Silva has 7-year-old son Albert from a previous marriage, People reports. (Read more Richard Gere stories.)