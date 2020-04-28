Florida Man Busted for Weapons, Blames John Wick

(Newser) – Florida police responding to a domestic violence 911 call early Sunday found Getro Gelin, 27, and a woman who said he'd pushed her and threatened her with a gun. She said he might have then hidden the firearm in his SUV—and when police found it, they say they found a Glock 21 pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and a bulletproof vest, per the Smoking Gun. But when questioned about the weapons, the man claimed they weren't his, and allegedly used an interesting excuse: He "replied he had sold the Porsche to his cousin John Wick," using the name of a movie hitman played by Keanu Reeves. He ultimately admitted he had lied about the name, police say, and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. (Read more Florida stories.)