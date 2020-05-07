Cops Have Person of Interest in Evelyn Boswell's Death

(Newser) – Authorities have a person of interest in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found in Tennessee in March. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office declined to identify the person of interest, who is under investigation, per WJHL. Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, remains in jail following her Feb. 25 arrest on a charge of making a false report. "We were immediately getting deception and lies from [Megan]," Capt. Joey Strickler tells WJHL.

He says investigators haven't interviewed her or any of her family members since Evelyn's body was found March 6. It's not yet clear when or how Evelyn died. She was found in a shed on a Blountville property belonging to a family relative, and Strickler says authorities weren't led to the shed by a tip. Rather, investigators were "following up on some things" when they returned to the property "and that led to the actual searching." There's plenty more work to be done before an indictment, he adds. (Read more Tennessee stories.)

