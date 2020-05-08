Online Comments Cost Player His Job

(Newser) – The Washington Capitals on Friday placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat. In a conversation involving his brother and Florida Panthers minor leaguer Jack Rodewald, Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid’s girlfriend. He also called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nick Dowd losers, the AP reports. Screenshots of the conversation were leaked Wednesday. The league called it "inexcusable conduct" and said it would address the matter with the Capitals and Panthers. "The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald," the league said in a statement.

Leipsic apologized, saying a friend's Instagram account was hacked and taking responsibility for his comments. "I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in in an accountable, meaningful way." Leipsic said. The 25-year-old was in his first season with Washington, his sixth NHL organization. He had three goals and eight assists in 61 games. But Leipsic hadn't scored in 35 games, and his one-year contract worth $700,000 was set to expire at the end of this season. The University of Manitoba Bisons kicked Leipsic's brother Jeremy off the team Thursday. Rodewald played in the American Hockey League this season. Leipsic's agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on whether he would file a grievance through the Players' Association.