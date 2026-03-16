It's March Madness Time: Here Are the No. 1 Seeds

Duke, Arizona, Michigan, Florida claim the spots on the men's side
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 16, 2026 12:00 AM CDT
March Madness Has Arrived: Here Are the No. 1 Seeds
A basketball with a March Madness logo is seen going through a net prior to a second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament between Notre Dame and Michigan, March 23, 2025, in South Bend, Ind.   (AP Photo/John Mersits, File)

The March Madness brackets are set, and Duke, Arizona, Michigan, and Florida have claimed the four No. 1 seeds in the men's tournament, the AP reports. Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the men's tournament, will take on No. 16 Siena in the first round. Arizona, No. 1 in the West, will face Long Island University. Michigan and Florida will learn their opponents after the First Four, set for March 17-18. Florida will play the winner of Lehigh vs. Prairie View, and Michigan will host the winner of UMBC vs. Howard.

On the women's side, UConn edged UCLA as the No. 1 overall seed in women's NCAA Tournament when the bracket was announced Sunday night, the AP reports. UConn and UCLA were joined by Texas and South Carolina as No. 1 seeds. UConn, which is led by stars Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, opens the tournament at home against 16th-seeded UTSA and will play in the Fort Worth Regional. If seeds hold, the Huskies could face No. 2 Vanderbilt, which is coached by former UConn great Shea Ralph. This is the 23rd time UConn has earned a No. 1 seed and first since 2021. The women's First Four games are set for March 18-19, CBS Sports reports.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X