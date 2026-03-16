It's March Madness Time: Here Are the No. 1 Seeds

The March Madness brackets are set, and Duke, Arizona, Michigan, and Florida have claimed the four No. 1 seeds in the men's tournament, the AP reports. Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the men's tournament, will take on No. 16 Siena in the first round. Arizona, No. 1 in the West, will face Long Island University. Michigan and Florida will learn their opponents after the First Four, set for March 17-18. Florida will play the winner of Lehigh vs. Prairie View, and Michigan will host the winner of UMBC vs. Howard.

On the women's side, UConn edged UCLA as the No. 1 overall seed in women's NCAA Tournament when the bracket was announced Sunday night, the AP reports. UConn and UCLA were joined by Texas and South Carolina as No. 1 seeds. UConn, which is led by stars Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, opens the tournament at home against 16th-seeded UTSA and will play in the Fort Worth Regional. If seeds hold, the Huskies could face No. 2 Vanderbilt, which is coached by former UConn great Shea Ralph. This is the 23rd time UConn has earned a No. 1 seed and first since 2021. The women's First Four games are set for March 18-19, CBS Sports reports.