The Office Cast Reprises Its Most Famous Dance

(Newser) – Some good news, indeed, at least for rabid fans of The Office season six, episode five. That would be the one featuring Jim and Pam's wedding, and the now-classic choreographed wedding entrance dance by the cast to Chris Brown's "Forever." In a Sunday episode of Some Good News, John Krasinski introduced viewers to John, whose proposal to Susan mirrored how Krasinski's Jim proposed to Jenna Fischer's Pam in the show. Zoom weddings are becoming pretty normal these days, but the one that Krasinski assembled was anything put ordinary. In addition to having Susan and John's parents and best friends join, he brought on Fischer to serve as maid of honor with Krasinski taking the best man/officiant duties.

After the two said their "I Dos" (and listened to Zac Brown perform "The Man Who Loves You The Most," per People), Krasinski quipped that "there's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too." That meant bringing in the whole cast to once again show us their moves: Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton. (Read more John Krasinski stories.)

