Cop Accused of Trading Leniency for Sexual Favors

(Newser) – A rookie cop in Louisiana has been charged with malfeasance and third-degree rape over his alleged actions during a March 20 traffic stop. A woman accused Port Barre officer Darwin Fontenot, 21, of forcing her to have sex after stopping her for speeding, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports. The Port Barre Police Department says the woman had other violations and Fontenot allegedly coerced her into having sex in exchange for leniency. Third-degree rape includes "sexual activity between an authority figure with someone in their custody," per KATC.

Fontenot, a former corrections officer, graduated from the police academy in Nov 2019. Port Barre Police Chief Deon R. Boudreaux says Fontenot, who was booked into the parish jail and released on bond Saturday, has been placed on administrative leave prior to termination. The chief says that when he spoke to Fontenot, the officer admitted engaging in "sexual activity" with the woman, but said they met up when he was off duty. "Even if he was off duty, it doesn't make it right," the chief says. "An officer nor any public servant should engage in that type of activity of exchanging sexual favors for leniency." (Read more Louisiana stories.)

