6.5 Quake Rattles Western Nevada

(Newser) – Western Nevada was shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake Friday, damaging US 95. The quake struck about 35 miles west of Tonopah, and the US Geological Survey put its depth at 4.7 miles, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. "We've got a lot of calls from frightened residents, but none of them report any damage," the Mineral County sheriff's dispatcher said. The half-mile section of highway that was damaged was reopened later in the day. No injuries were reported, per KLAS. There were a few windows broken in Tonopah, officials said.

A gas station clerk said the quake caused no major damage, but, "It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves." A woman who lives in a 120-year-old house in Tonopah said it woke her up. "The whole entire house was just rolling," she said. "I had canned goods go everywhere." The area could be shaken again soon, a Nye County spokesman said. "Over the next week, there is a 4% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than 6.5," he said. "It is likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week with 3 magnitudes or higher." (Read more earthquake stories.)

