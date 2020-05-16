911 Call Leads to NFL Player's Arrest

(Newser) – A Washington Redskins player is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning, the AP reports. The Douglas County sheriff's office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado. "We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," a Washington Redskins team spokesman said. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time." Deputies say they found three individuals in the apartment at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.

TMZ reports that police were responding to a call about possible gunshots on the premises. Latimer was taken into custody and is also facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning. Latimer, a wide receiver, joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants and four years before that with the Denver Broncos. Latimer has been arrested before—in Colorado in 2016, after making a domestic disturbance call on his girlfriend. But he was only collared for failing to make a court appearance on a traffic ticket.