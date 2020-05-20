(Newser) – A shooting at a Colorado Waffle House that left one employee injured took place after a customer was asked to wear a face mask, local cops say. According to an arrest affidavit cited by KDVR, police say 27-year-old Kelvin Watson first showed up at the Aurora restaurant, which is currently offering takeout only, shortly after midnight on Thursday. A waitress informed him he couldn't be served unless he sported a mask (Aurora-area locals aren't required to wear face masks, but they're encouraged to do so). Watson was then said to have come back with a mask, though he wasn't wearing it, and when he was once more told no mask, no service, he allegedly took out a small gun, placed it on the counter, and informed the 25-year-old cook he could "blow your brains out."

Fast-forward to Friday night, again just after midnight, when Watson allegedly showed up a third time and was confronted by the same cook from the previous encounter, who again told him he had to wear a mask or they wouldn't serve him. Watson is then said to have slapped the cook's face, at which point the cook started running, he told cops. The affidavit notes the cook was shot outside the restaurant; he told police he called 911 as he sprinted toward his home. Police say the cook was taken to the hospital. The Denver Channel notes he suffered serious injuries to his abdomen, but was treated and released and is expected to recover. Watson, meanwhile, was arrested Monday and has been charged on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. "We are deeply saddened and regret that this senseless act of violence occurred," Waffle House says in a statement.


