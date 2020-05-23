(Newser) – They're at it again. The longtime battle between President Trump and his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, continues this week as the latter keeps up his run for a US Senate seat out of Alabama, while the former carries on his attack. Trump has already thrown his support behind former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Sessions' runoff opponent for Democrat Doug Jones' seat, and on Friday, Trump once again praised Tuberville while taking another jab at Sessions. "3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions," Trump tweeted. "He let our Country down. That's why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville ( @TTuberville ), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!"

NBC News notes that Trump is still sore at Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation held by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Sessions, who was ousted as attorney general in November 2018, had a response for Trump a few hours later. "Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law," Sessions tweeted. "I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration." He added that Trump's bitterness toward him doesn't matter: "Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do." The Alabama Republican primary runoff will be held July 14.


