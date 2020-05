(Newser) – Joe Biden hopped on the "criticize the president for spending the holiday weekend golfing" bandwagon, tweeting Sunday, "The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be." (In addition to golfing, Trump has been prolific on Twitter this weekend, slamming Jeff Sessions, ranting about mail-in voting, promoting conspiracy theories linking Joe Scarborough of MSNBC's Morning Joe to a 2001 death, and retweeting attacks on Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Stacey Abrams, per the Hill.) Newsweek reports Biden also released a campaign ad noting, "The death toll is rising. The president is playing golf." Trump and his people were quick to respond:

story continues below

First with a statement from his campaign: "Joe Biden, who probably didn’t write that tweet, isn’t even prepared to handle a simple webcast from his basement let alone manage a national crisis. In contrast, the American people can see that President Trump has been leading the nation through the coronavirus crisis and they know it is now time to safely reopen the economy. His visible outing shows that it’s time for Americans to get back to more normal activity and get moving again as soon as it is possible. ... Additionally, Dr. Fauci expressly said that Americans should get outdoors this weekend and specifically mentioned golf as a good activity. Biden should take that advice and get out of his basement."

"Joe Biden, who probably didn’t write that tweet, isn’t even prepared to handle a simple webcast from his basement let alone manage a national crisis. In contrast, the American people can see that President Trump has been leading the nation through the coronavirus crisis and they know it is now time to safely reopen the economy. His visible outing shows that it’s time for Americans to get back to more normal activity and get moving again as soon as it is possible. ... Additionally, Dr. Fauci expressly said that Americans should get outdoors this weekend and specifically mentioned golf as a good activity. Biden should take that advice and get out of his basement." Then with a couple tweets from Trump himself: "Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today," the president said. "They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly ... vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!"

Trump also capped Sunday night off by again tweeting , "OBAMAGATE!" (Read more coronavirus stories.)