Golf Coverage Prompts New Trump Attacks

(Newser) – After their back-and-forth the past couple of days on the subject, President Trump launched another series of attacks on Joe Biden on Monday in defense of his golfing twice in Virginia over the holiday weekend. The president included former President Barack Obama as a target of criticism, as well as the mainstream media, the Hill reports. The media, Trump tweeted, didn't cover Biden's "poor work ethic" as vice president, "or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course," while making Trump's golfing "sound like a mortal sin." The president called the media "sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged!" On Saturday, Biden had said, among other things, that "The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart."

Obama, Trump said, would fly "to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play" when he was president, adding, "What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint?" The Obamas usually spent Christmas in Hawaii, and the president often played golf while there on vacation. Trump has repeatedly said Obama spent too much of his presidency golfing, which he said he wouldn't do, the Independent points out. "I'm going to be working for you," Trump said during his 2016 campaign. "I'm not going to have time to go play golf." (A look at how media outlets covered Trump's Saturday golf excursion.)

