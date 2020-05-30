Explorer Finds 'Evidence' in Murdered Billionaire's House

(Newser) – A so-called "urban explorer" crept into the house of a murdered billionaire couple last year and saw a lot more than he bargained for, the Toronto Star reports. The explorer, who remains unidentified, slipped into Barry and Honey Sherman's home in Toronto just before it was demolished last May. "I figured a lot of stuff would have been taken out by Toronto Police, sent to an auction house or saved by family members, but that wasn’t really the case," he says. "There was stuff everywhere, furniture, clothes, artwork, books, personal letters, memos, photos of the deceased, the works ... To me, a lot of it looked like evidence. I was surprised." He showed the Star photos and videos of his discovery, but didn't grant permission to publish them.

So was evidence buried with the house only days later? Police say they combed through the property and removed 50 boxes of stuff. A Sherman family lawyer, who has criticized the police investigation, says the "siblings spent countless days" at the property "sorting and donating everything which was salvageable." Yet the explorer saw notes regarding appointments and sheafs of papers on a table; he also spotted holes punched in a wall as if "somebody was looking for something." The Shermans' son and three daughters inherited billions after the murder and sold off much of Barry's drug-manufacturing firm, Apotex, the Daily Mail reported last year. As for urban exploration, an explorer's blog post calls it "a hobby" focused on "exploring parts of civilization that are typically off limits." (A "mystery man" visited the Shermans for 29 minutes.)

