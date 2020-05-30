(Newser) – In what the Washington Post calls a night of "absolute chaos," protesters gathered around the US to express their outrage at the death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week in Minneapolis after a now ex-police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck. In Atlanta, a demonstration that started out peacefully soon turned violent, with fires, smashed cars, and even an attack on CNN headquarters. The city's mayor begged for the violence to stop, and another plea came courtesy of rapper Killer Mike, who tearfully implored demonstrators not to ravage a city with so many black-owned businesses, per CBS News. At a presser Friday night, the 45-year-old hip-hop artist said he understood protesters' anger and frustration, but noted that "it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organization." More on protests around the country:

Killer Mike, the son of an Atlanta cop, added, "I got a lot of love and respect for police officers." But he said that watching a police officer "assassinate" Floyd was "crippling," and that seeing a knee on Floyd's neck was like seeing "a zebra in the clutch of a lion's jaw." "We watch it like murder porn over and over again, so that's why children are burning it to the ground," he said. "They don't know what else to do." See more from him here.