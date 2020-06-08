(Newser) – A spate of new polls, some public, some internal, suggest trouble for President Trump's 2020 campaign. One in particular sees a growing problem with his support among women. The details:

CNN: The latest poll from CNN has Joe Biden up by 14 points overall, 55% to 41%. Last month, Biden's lead was just 5 points, notes the Hill. The poll also found that Trump's approval rating dipped 7 points to 38% and is now the lowest since January 2019. CNN makes a point to note that his approval rating is about the same as that of Jimmy Carter and George HW Bush at this point in their campaigns, and both lost reelection.

The latest poll from CNN has Joe Biden up by 14 points overall, 55% to 41%. Last month, Biden's lead was just 5 points, notes the Hill. The poll also found that Trump's approval rating dipped 7 points to 38% and is now the lowest since January 2019. CNN makes a point to note that his approval rating is about the same as that of Jimmy Carter and George HW Bush at this point in their campaigns, and both lost reelection. Trump responds: "CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting," he tweeted Monday. "Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!" Last week, on Fox News Radio, he had a similar theme, reports the AP: "Just like last time, I was losing to Hillary in every state, and I won every state.”