(Newser) – Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief—he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime. Bautzen police said the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the $5.65 worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket checkout late Friday, per the AP. Police said the man's 8-year-old son was left behind, "and so the culprit was quickly identified." The suspect, a German, also managed to fall during his escape and ended the day in the hospital, police said.