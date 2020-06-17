Kristen Stewart's Next Big Role: Princess Diana

(Newser) – "We believe that this is a movie that could create interest around the planet," says director Pablo Larraín. The woman it's based on certainly did. Kristen Stewart has been tapped to play Princess Diana in Spencer, which is expected to start shooting early next year. The script, penned by Steven Knight, follows the former Lady Diana Spencer over three key days: the early '90s Christmas weekend—at the royal family's Sandringham estate—during which she determined her marriage wasn't working. The film won't touch on Diana's death years later.

Larraín (Jackie) explains the "heart of the movie" to Deadline: "When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself,' it's a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do." The New York Post reports Diana divorced in 1996 at age 36; Stewart is 30. As for the choice of Stewart for the title role, Larraín describes her as someone who can be "very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. ... I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time." Hopefully she'll fare better than Naomi Watts did when she played the princess in 2013; the Guardian resurfaces a review in the Mirror that noted "Wesley Snipes in a blonde wig would be more convincing." (Read more Kristen Stewart stories.)

