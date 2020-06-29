Guy Who Swam in Store Aquarium Has Fishy Excuse

(Newser) – A man arrested for jumping in the fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop in Louisiana says he was doing it for the sake of integrity. The 26-year-old says he promised his followers on TikTok—where several others have carried out the "Bass Pro Challenge"—that he would swim through the tank at the sporting goods store. "I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Kevin Wise tells KSLA. "I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar." Wise, who floundered his way through the tank fully clothed before running from the Bossier City store last week, has been charged with simple criminal damage to property, reports the AP. The store filed a complaint with police Friday, saying they had to empty the 13,000-gallon aquarium and clean it after Wise's stunt. (Read more Louisiana stories.)