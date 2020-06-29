Markets Bounce Back After Strong Housing Report

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, June 29, 2020. Shares fell Monday in Asia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, June 29, 2020. Shares fell Monday in Asia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)