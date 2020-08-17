As Her Family Fights COVID-19, Actress Endorses Biden

(Newser) – Sharon Stone has not contracted the coronavirus, but the disease has spread throughout her family. Her grandmother and godmother died of COVID-19, she said, and her sister and her sister's husband are in a hospital now, the Los Angeles Times reports. In a video on Instagram, the actress discussed what her family is dealing with and the problems she's seen with the nation's response, including the lack of testing and leadership. "People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," she said. One of the conclusions Stone reached is that a change at the top is needed. "The only thing that's gonna change this is if you vote" for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, she said. Stone didn't mention President Trump by name but implored: "Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."

Also on Instagram, Stone posted a photo of her sister Kelly's hospital room. Her sister, who has lupus, "does not have an immune system" and had only gone to drugstore before contracting the coronavirus, per NBC. "One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," Stone wrote. She also blames officials in Montana, where she and her family live. Her mother, who's had two heart attacks in the past month, has been unable to get tested; Stone suspects she's been an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier. In endorsing the Democratic ticket, Stone backed putting women in power generally. "The only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership," she said. Stone's sister, who said she's "gasping for every breath," added her own plea in another video. "Please do this for the people that you love," she said. "Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask." (Read more Sharon Stone stories.)

