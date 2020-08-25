Jennifer Garner Watched The Office, and Wow

(Newser) – Jennifer Garner just finished watching the entire run of The Office with her kids during the pandemic, and it gave her all the feelings. She began to cry when recording a video about the experience, and she accidentally recorded it in slo-mo, she explains in an Instagram post. She decided to post it anyway. "Look who needed a big cry—and maybe a shower would have been helpful—but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right?" she says in a voice-over, per People.

As E! Online notes, she even wipes her tears with a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt. Garner called the show "wonderful," and the post caught the attention of none other than Jenna Fischer, aka Pam Beesly. "Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast," she commented. It's a reference to the Office Ladies podcast that she and fellow cast-member Angela Kinsey are doing. (Read more Jennifer Garner stories.)

